Short Interest in Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Decreases By 8.5%

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the April 30th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 267,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,031,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

CHMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706. The company has a market capitalization of $229.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $36.87 and a 12-month high of $53.25.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 22.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

