Short Interest in Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) Grows By 24.5%

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,795,700 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the April 30th total of 2,245,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Chaparral Energy news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc acquired 1,092,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,328.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kermit Earl Reynolds acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $40,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,697,351 shares of company stock valued at $14,387,808 over the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Chaparral Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Chaparral Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Chaparral Energy by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 83,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHAP traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 329,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. Chaparral Energy has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $49.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chaparral Energy will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHAP. ValuEngine lowered Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chaparral Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chaparral Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaparral Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.