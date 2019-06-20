Shivom Price Down 41.5% Over Last Week (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Shivom token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. In the last seven days, Shivom has traded down 41.5% against the US dollar. Shivom has a market capitalization of $437,475.00 and approximately $115.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shivom Profile

Shivom (CRYPTO:OMX) is a token. Its launch date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,246,999 tokens. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, DDEX, Coinsuper and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

