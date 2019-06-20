Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Short Interest Update

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,240,700 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the April 30th total of 4,531,200 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 193,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 63,336 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHLX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.03. 573,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.10. Shell Midstream Partners has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $25.08.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.60 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 190.89% and a net margin of 95.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

