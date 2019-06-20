Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Down 6.1% in May

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,784,500 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 7,221,500 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 806,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.44. 410,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,302. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $870.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martha N. Sullivan sold 50,000 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 6,773.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ST. Longbow Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.84 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

