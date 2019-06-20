Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Short Interest Update

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,400 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 1,595,200 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

SCHN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffery Dyck sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $127,767.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,016,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after buying an additional 281,689 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 322,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 233,433 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after buying an additional 225,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $24.63. 322,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,250. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.30. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.25 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.