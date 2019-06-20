Rubies (RBIES) Market Cap Hits $266,072.00

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. Rubies has a market capitalization of $266,072.00 and $106.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubies coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Rubies has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00014589 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021358 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003763 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001133 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Rubies Profile

Rubies (CRYPTO:RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

