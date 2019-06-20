Regalcoin Price Down 36.8% This Week (REC)

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last seven days, Regalcoin has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Regalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and CoinExchange. Regalcoin has a total market cap of $50,501.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002286 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Regalcoin Coin Profile

Regalcoin (REC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Regalcoin Coin Trading

Regalcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Regalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Regalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

