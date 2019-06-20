Provoco Token (VOCO) One Day Volume Tops $66,399.00

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $48,585.00 and approximately $66,399.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Provoco Token has traded 72.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Provoco Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00376644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.65 or 0.02274045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001266 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00141436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00017365 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000648 BTC.

About Provoco Token

Provoco Token’s total supply is 393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,710,075 tokens. The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

Provoco Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

