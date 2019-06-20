Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio (BMV:PWB) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $47.37

Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio (BMV:PWB) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.37 and traded as low as $0.00. Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio shares last traded at $48.73, with a volume of 0 shares.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio stock. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio (BMV:PWB) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,679 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio were worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powershares Dynamic Large Cap Growth Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.