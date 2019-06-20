PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.37

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and traded as low as $50.44. PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund shares last traded at $50.47, with a volume of 8,673 shares traded.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU)

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

