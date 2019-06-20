PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TUZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TUZ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $50.77. PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund shares last traded at $50.94, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TUZ)

PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities (Component Securities) of The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-3 Year U.S.

