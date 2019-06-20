Paul Dickman Sells 89,747 Shares of Medicine Man Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Stock

Medicine Man Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Director Paul Dickman sold 89,747 shares of Medicine Man Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $351,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OTCMKTS MDCL traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 172,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,466. Medicine Man Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.17.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc provides cultivation consulting services for cannabis growing technologies and methodologies. The company also provides licensing and seminar services. In addition, it engages in retail operations of cannabis products. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

