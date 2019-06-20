Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Short Interest Down 7.1% in May

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,076,900 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 7,621,300 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
OC stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, insider Michael H. Thaman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $1,544,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 856,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,087,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $409,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,378.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,034. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
