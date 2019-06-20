Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Short Interest Down 7.1% in May

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,076,900 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 7,621,300 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

OC stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OC. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.45 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.48 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

In related news, insider Michael H. Thaman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $1,544,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 856,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,087,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $409,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,378.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,034. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

