Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.90

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.90 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.03), with a volume of 306226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and a PE ratio of -2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,075.00.

Get Nostra Terra Oil and Gas alerts:

In related news, insider Kristian (Ewen) Ainsworth acquired 234,808 shares of Nostra Terra Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £4,696.16 ($6,136.36).

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc engages in the exploitation and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Mid-Continent region of the United States and Egypt. The company holds 100% interests in the White Buffalo prospect covering an area of 6,000 mineral acres located in the Big Horn Basin, Wyoming; and 16.25% interests in the Verde prospect unit located in Colorado, as well as a 100% working interests in the Pine Mills project and the Mesquite prospect, and 50-75% working interests in other prospects in the Permian Basin located in Texas.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.