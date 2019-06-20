National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) Short Interest Update

National Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NHLD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 33,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHLD. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in National by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,159,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,496 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new position in National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NHLD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,131. National has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

National (NASDAQ:NHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter. National had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%.

About National

National Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through two segment: Brokerage and Advisory Services and Tax and Accounting Services. The Brokerage and Advisory Services segment offers mortgage brokerage solutions and insurance products. The Tax and Accounting Services segment includes tax preparation and accounting services.

