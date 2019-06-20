Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.24.

Shares of MTX stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,155. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $80.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 4.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Minerals Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Gabelli restated a buy rating on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

