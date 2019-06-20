MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Short Interest Up 9.2% in May

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 883,900 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the April 30th total of 809,400 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $20.90. 178,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,473. The stock has a market cap of $710.20 million and a P/E ratio of -4.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MeiraGTx has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $24.76.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 469,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 216,770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 137,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGTX shares. Chardan Capital increased their target price on MeiraGTx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MeiraGTx from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MeiraGTx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

