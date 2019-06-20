Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Short Interest Update

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,205,400 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 10,804,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.68.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,609,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.15. The stock has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,664 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $5,134,213.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,404.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at $8,307,868.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,664 shares of company stock worth $7,896,623. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,101,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

