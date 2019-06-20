Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Short Interest Update

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,205,400 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 10,804,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.68.
Shares of MDT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,609,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.15. The stock has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68.
In other news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,664 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $5,134,213.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,294,404.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at $8,307,868.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,664 shares of company stock worth $7,896,623. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,101,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
