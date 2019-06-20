Matomy Media Group (LON:MTMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.00

Shares of Matomy Media Group Ltd (LON:MTMY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.23 ($0.04), with a volume of 1058523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.91 ($0.06).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.83, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Matomy Media Group Company Profile (LON:MTMY)

Matomy Media Group Ltd., a technology company, provides a portfolio of data-driven advertising platforms focusing on domain monetization and mobile digital advertising in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. It offers customized programmatic and performance solutions that are supported by data analytics and optimization technology.

