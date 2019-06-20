Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.85

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.85 and last traded at $83.68, with a volume of 119711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $384.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $324,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 16,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $1,308,082.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,552,597.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6,818.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,297,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,404,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,072,000 after purchasing an additional 867,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,636,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 236,151 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,390,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,430,000 after purchasing an additional 218,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

