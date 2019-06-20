Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,400 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 2,090,200 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 385,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $22.33. 28,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,477. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $193,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,045.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 758.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

