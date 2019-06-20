J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Update

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,282,800 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 4,209,600 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other news, Director Gary Charles George acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.52 per share, with a total value of $472,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,237.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John N. Roberts acquired 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,967.37. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 288,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,963.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 74,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 293,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,341,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.39.

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.82. The stock had a trading volume of 25,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. J B Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $83.64 and a twelve month high of $129.98.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.16). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.