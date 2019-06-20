Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $53.43. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF shares last traded at $53.31, with a volume of 3,219 shares traded.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 92.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 43,555 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.