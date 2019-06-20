Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $53.74

Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and traded as low as $55.90. Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF shares last traded at $55.64, with a volume of 282 shares traded.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXLG. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.