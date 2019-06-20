Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Integra Resources Corp (CVE:ITR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$1.40 to C$1.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Integra Resources traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.93, with a volume of 172300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.25 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra Resources Corp will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Company Profile (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

