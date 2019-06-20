Innova Price Hits $0.0123 on Top Exchanges (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Innova has a total market cap of $61,932.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Innova has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Innova

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official website is innovacoin.info . Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

