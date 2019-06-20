Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.80

Shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.80 and traded as low as $14.93. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 3,807 shares traded.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.0956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

