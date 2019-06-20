Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.21

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and traded as low as $13.57. Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.0687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

