Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.42

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and traded as low as $20.80. Global X Copper Miners ETF shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 8,925 shares trading hands.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,586,000.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

