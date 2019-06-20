Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.03

Shares of Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and traded as low as $16.77. Global X China Financials ETF shares last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 2,605 shares changing hands.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X China Financials ETF stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Global X China Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X China Financials ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CHIX)

Global X China Financials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Financials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

