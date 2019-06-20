Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.69. Global SuperDividend US ETF shares last traded at $22.66, with a volume of 1,039 shares traded.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the first quarter worth about $21,485,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2,317.1% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 537,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after purchasing an additional 515,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 96,886 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 219,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares during the last quarter.

