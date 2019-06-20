Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.74. Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF shares last traded at $25.74, with a volume of 7,350 shares trading hands.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0755 per share. This is a positive change from Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.