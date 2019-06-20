Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,100 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 260,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of Forestar Group stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forestar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 157,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

