FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.42. FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund shares last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 10,070 shares traded.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.1142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

