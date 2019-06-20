Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $40.03. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF shares last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 12,873 shares changing hands.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,371,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 161.1% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter.

