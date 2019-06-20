Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $45.56. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF shares last traded at $45.27, with a volume of 2,841 shares traded.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3,609.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 299,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 291,747 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 213,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 80,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.