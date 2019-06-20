F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,336,700 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the April 30th total of 4,136,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 663,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nomura upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded F5 Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.66.

In other F5 Networks news, VP Kara Lynn Sprague sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $102,771.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,968.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $35,014.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,472 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 306.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2,009.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,722. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $131.53 and a fifty-two week high of $199.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The network technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $544.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.03 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

