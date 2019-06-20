EventChain (EVC) Achieves Market Cap of $199,787.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. One EventChain token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $199,787.00 and $229.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $726.40 or 0.07505206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00038076 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000279 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001300 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010134 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00015321 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About EventChain

EVC is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

