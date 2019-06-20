Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Update

Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the April 15th total of 203,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.50% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,802. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $5.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 50.32% and a negative return on equity of 62.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 million. Research analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

