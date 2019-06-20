Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Short Interest Up 9.0% in May

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the April 30th total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:DCO traded up $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,374. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $497.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $172.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Wampler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $137,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,683.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 4,516.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sidoti downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Noble Financial cut Ducommun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

