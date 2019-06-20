Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.70 price objective on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.34.

Shares of DB remained flat at $$7.17 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,568,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,090. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -717.00 and a beta of 1.43. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,774,000. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its position in Deutsche Bank by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 64,861,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,219,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,264 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Deutsche Bank by 12.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,752,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the first quarter valued at about $10,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

