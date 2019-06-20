Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.29

Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and traded as low as $23.24. Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs shares last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 2 shares.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0952 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

