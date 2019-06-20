Carboneum [C8] Token Reaches Market Cap of $2.53 Million (C8)

Carboneum [C8] Token (CURRENCY:C8) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Carboneum [C8] Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last seven days, Carboneum [C8] Token has traded up 57.9% against the dollar. Carboneum [C8] Token has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $2,583.00 worth of Carboneum [C8] Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carboneum [C8] Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00378407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.17 or 0.02284953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001263 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00141607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00017565 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Carboneum [C8] Token Token Profile

Carboneum [C8] Token’s total supply is 131,456,406 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,330,711 tokens. The official website for Carboneum [C8] Token is www.carboneum.io . Carboneum [C8] Token’s official Twitter account is @carboneum_io

Buying and Selling Carboneum [C8] Token

Carboneum [C8] Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carboneum [C8] Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carboneum [C8] Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carboneum [C8] Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carboneum [C8] Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carboneum [C8] Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.