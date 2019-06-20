Btu Metals (CVE:BTU) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Btu Metals Corp (CVE:BTU) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as low as $0.15. Btu Metals shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 162,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and a PE ratio of -10.71.

Btu Metals Company Profile (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada and the Republic of Ireland. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shakespeare Property that consists of 9 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 528 hectares located in the Baldwin and Shakespeare Townships, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario; and the Galway Gold project that covers an area of 16,640 hectares located in Galway County, the Republic of Ireland.

