Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Braveheart Resources Inc (CVE:BHT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.17. Braveheart Resources shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 6,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02.

About Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT)

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals in primarily in British Colombia, Canada. The company explores for silver and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Big Strike project, including the Alpine mine property covering an area of 10,141 hectares of land package located in the West Kootenay mining district of British Columbia.

