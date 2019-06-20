BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Short Interest Up 9.4% in May

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,357,400 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the April 30th total of 2,155,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days. Approximately 26.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXC. TheStreet lowered BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

NYSE BXC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.38. 97,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,385. BlueLinx has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.02.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $638.70 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 606.34% and a negative net margin of 1.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlueLinx by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 455,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 437,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 166,054 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 378,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 37,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 209,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

