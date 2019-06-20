BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Short Interest Update

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,176,400 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the April 30th total of 2,527,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 511,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ BJRI traded up $2.49 on Thursday, reaching $43.82. The stock had a trading volume of 20,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.32. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $883.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $290.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJRI. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

