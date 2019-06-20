Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental Buys 4,256 Shares of Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $12,980.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 17th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 4,256 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $13,193.60.
- On Friday, June 14th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 10,884 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $32,760.84.
- On Wednesday, June 12th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,442 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $16,380.42.
- On Monday, June 10th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,442 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $16,108.32.
- On Friday, June 7th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,708 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $20,191.08.
- On Wednesday, June 5th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,159 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $18,600.18.
- On Monday, June 3rd, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 4,197 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $12,716.91.
- On Friday, May 31st, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 2,219 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $6,657.00.
- On Wednesday, May 29th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 15,872 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $49,838.08.
- On Friday, May 24th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 15,184 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $46,614.88.
Ballantyne Strong stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.92. 1,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,473. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.55.
About Ballantyne Strong
Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.
