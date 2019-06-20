Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental Buys 4,256 Shares of Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $12,980.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 4,256 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $13,193.60.

On Friday, June 14th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 10,884 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $32,760.84.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,442 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $16,380.42.

On Monday, June 10th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,442 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $16,108.32.

On Friday, June 7th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,708 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $20,191.08.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,159 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $18,600.18.

On Monday, June 3rd, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 4,197 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $12,716.91.

On Friday, May 31st, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 2,219 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $6,657.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 15,872 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $49,838.08.

On Friday, May 24th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 15,184 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $46,614.88.

Ballantyne Strong stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.92. 1,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,473. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

