Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 672,834 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 709% from the previous session’s volume of 83,187 shares.The stock last traded at $2.98 and had previously closed at $3.12.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aquabounty Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Aquabounty Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $57.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.24.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 6,521.95% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. Research analysts expect that Aquabounty Technologies Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aquabounty Technologies by 13.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 335,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 40,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Aquabounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquabounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.