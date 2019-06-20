Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 672,834 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 709% from the previous session’s volume of 83,187 shares.The stock last traded at $2.98 and had previously closed at $3.12.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aquabounty Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
The stock has a market cap of $57.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.24.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aquabounty Technologies by 13.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 335,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 40,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aquabounty Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.
Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQB)
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.
Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Aquabounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquabounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.